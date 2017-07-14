Amazon signs lease to buildings in Hazelwood

One of the new buildings in the Hazelwood Logistics Center is over 300,000 square-feet, which the company plans to use as a sorting center.
Amazon also leased part of a second building, where they plan to use 100,000 square-feet for a delivery station.
Hazelwood City Manager Matthew Zimmerman said Amazon plans to hire about 35 full-time employees and over 300 part time employees, and those jobs could start soon because the company plans to have operations up and running by October 1.
