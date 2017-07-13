Why you should consider eating insects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — It's a food trend across the globe, but most Americans not so willing to embrace this one. We're talking about eating bugs. Jen McDaniel with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is here with three reasons why you might consider biting into bugs.

Several reasons to eat insects:

Insects are nutritious. Sustainability: It`s one option to help meet the growing need for food You are already eating them. Two regular sized chocolate bars to contain up to 60 "insect fragments" , while peanut butter can contain up to 30 insect fragments per 100 grams (or 6 tbsp ) . Food products of red colors are dyed with from crushed beetles which is safe dye - fake crab meat or red jello is colored with beetle shells.

