Why you should consider eating insects

Several reasons to eat insects:
- Insects are nutritious.
- Sustainability: It`s one option to help meet the growing need for food
- You are already eating them. Two regular sized chocolate bars to contain up to 60 "insect fragments" , while peanut butter can contain up to 30 insect fragments per 100 grams (or 6 tbsp ) . Food products of red colors are dyed with from crushed beetles which is safe dye - fake crab meat or red jello is colored with beetle shells.
More information: Mcdanielnutrition.com