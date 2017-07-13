St. Louis County operating cooling shelter through Sept. 15

ST. LOUIS COUNTY_The Heat Advisory for our area has been extended another day. Services are available for residents who need help keeping cool.

St. Louis County has partnered with The Salvation Army to open a 24-hour cooling center. The shelter… Located at 10740 Page Avenue, is open now through September 15. It can accommodate 48 people.

In the past, this shelter has opened its doors round the clock during the winter months as a warming center but this is the first time the shelter is open 24 hours a day as a cooling center.

The center has cots, water and other necessities. There are also case managers on site to help anyone looking for other resources.

St. Louis County has allocated $150,000 in federal grant money this summer to cool down St. Louis to establish a utility assistance fund.

Cool Down St. Louis is working with the St. Louis Fire Department to make sure seniors and people with disabilities have some sort of air conditioning in their home.

If you or some you know is without air conditioning, visit <a href=”http://heatupstlouis.org/”>CoolDownStLouis.org</a>.

You can also make a monetary donation or donate a new or gently used window units.