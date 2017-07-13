Riverview Garden students spend summer break learning STEM, coding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cyber security and coding jobs are hot at the moment and will continue to be so for the foreseeable future. Riverview Garden students are getting trained in these fields through special program based out of Maryville University.

Kids are making the most of their summer break at Maryville University, learning about STEM, cyber security, and coding.

“Connect Ed gave Riverview Gardens one-to-one iPads and re-networked schools and now we are taking them to next level by teaching them how to create apps,” said Dr. Steve Cox, Associate Professor School of Education at Maryville University.

The Protect and Connect Program is made possible with iPads from Apple and grants from the PNC Foundation and the Monsanto Fund.

“There are a lot of opportunities for middle schoolers to learn about computer programming and cyber security, especially focused on having kids get these things,” said Paul Gross, Assistant Professor of Cyber Security at Maryville University.

Approximately 50 middle school students are at the Maryville campus this week; 100 high schoolers will be on campus next week.