Preventing skin cancer this summer

ST. LOUIS - July is UV safety month. With summer in the air and summer vacations in the horizon, it`s easy to forget to bring sunscreen and prevent a sunburn that can lead to worse conditions down the road. Skin cancer is the most common of all cancers and the most preventable.

The main cause of skin cancer is exposure to the sun's ultraviolet ray's. These UV rays can weaken the immune system, increase sun spots and wrinkles, cause blotchy skin, and lead to premature aging.

