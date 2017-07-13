Police vehicle struck near St. Louis Airport

Posted 7:08 pm, July 13, 2017, by , Updated at 07:07PM, July 13, 2017

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A large police presence near St. Louis-Lambert International Airport after a police vehicle was struck Thursday at a north county intersection.

The accident occurred at Woodson and Natural Bridge roads.

A Woodson Terrace police car was struck.

The exact circumstances surrounding the accident was not immediately known. Witnesses said a chase was happening just prior to the crash.

