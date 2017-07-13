× Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Clayton intersection

CLAYTON, Mo. – Clayton police are investigating an accident that shut down a busy street for over an hour. At around 12 p.m., emergency crews were called to the scene of a pedestrian accident in the area of N. Meramec and Maryland avenues.

According to police, a person was trying to cross Meramec and they were hit by a silver Nissan. Police said the person was taken away by ambulance and the driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with police.

As of Thursday afternoon, police have not released information on the victim or driver. There’s no word on their conditions or the cause of the wreck, but it’s believed a woman was the victim.

There was also some speculation on if a carjacking at the Galleria Mall earlier in the day was connected to this accident, but Fox 2 confirmed with police that the incidents were not related.