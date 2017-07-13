Following cadets through St. Louis County Police Academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department is looking to hire a few good men and women. More than 100, in fact, thanks to Proposition P, a half-cent sales tax to fund public safety.

Public safety, as well as the safety of officers, has been a major concern in the area the past few years.

In an exclusive series of reports you’ll see only on Fox 2 News, reporter Katie Kormann explores who would want to become a police officer at a time like this, and the training they go through to prepare them for the streets.

Over the next six months, Fox 2 News will follow Class 193 through the St. Louis County and Municipal Police Academy. We’ll bring you a firsthand look at the long days, challenging tests and intense training. This is no walk in the park. Thirty-three recruits will start the academy. How many will walk across the stage on graduation day in December? Tune in to Fox 2 for updates on air and online as we take you inside the academy.