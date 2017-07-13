Beating the heat with fun activities in west St. Louis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – No bouncing around the house when you can bounce off the walls in Chesterfield.

“Typically bad weather means good business for us,” says Alex Boker, operations manager at Sky Zone Trampoline Park. “When it’s hot or cold, we usually have a lot of people coming through the doors.”

In Chesterfield Thursday afternoon, the outside temperature hovered in the upper 90s. But inside this Sky Zone Trampoline Park, you could escape the summer sun, but not the bouncy fun to be had.

“When it’s super hot out there, obviously there isn’t a lot to do, so this is ideal,” says Boker.

Thursday, this was the hip hopping house with free jump areas, dodgeball arenas, and foam pits for jumping and bouncing to your heart’s content.

“It’s an incredible workout,” says Boker. “We’ve done studies and put calorie counters on people. They say if you work hard enough, you can burn 1,000 calories in an hour.”