Strangers help man who lost beloved movie collection, home to wildfire

OROVILLE, Calif. – Northern California man Mark Orsillo is a massive movie buff – until recently, he had a collection of 300 of his favorite movies.

Orsillo says the inspirational movie "Rudy" is his favorite. "I like the happy ending," Orsillo told KTXL with a sly grin.

Orsillo is 34 years old and was born with Down syndrome. His entire life has been about movies, according to his sister, Danielle Devine, "He's pretty OCD about his movies, he's either watching them, talking about them, or organizing them.

Now, however, he only has a few flicks left after the so-called Wall Fire raged through the countryside in California's Butte County. His home and his DVD movies were destroyed in the blaze.

Devine knew he was crushed, so she decided to do something about it. On Monday morning, she created this post on Facebook:

Devine said she was expecting a few responses, but within hours she got hundreds.

"The response has been amazing, people from all over started to donate to his movie collection," Devine said.

Mark was also ecstatic.

"I'm really happy, Danielle said those movies are in the mail right now," he said Tuesday morning.

"People from all over the world sent hundreds of movies for him," Danielle told KTXL.

Devine says while her family is going through tough times, she also wants to help out others affected by the fire.

Devine is asking anyone who wants to help to drop off basic supplies to the Lord's Gym in Oroville.