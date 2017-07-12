St. Louis Bride’s “I Said ‘Yes’ Photo Contest”

Posted 11:33 am, July 12, 2017, by

Wedding season is here! To celebrate, we want to see YOUR engagement photos, or photos of you and your fiancé. Just upload your engagement pic by Friday, July 21 for the chance to win a $200 gift card to Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse! The photo with the most votes at the end of the voting period WINS!

 

ENTER HERE

Contest rules