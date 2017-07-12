× St. Charles police investigate bank robbery

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Investigators with the St. Charles Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Regions Bank branch Wednesday afternoon.

According to Lt. Chad Fisk, a police spokesman, the robbery took place just before 12:30 p.m. in the 400 block of First Capital Drive.

Fisk said the suspect entered the bank, approached a teller window, and presented a note demanding money. The teller complied with the suspect’s demands and handed over an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then left the bank without further incident.

Police did not indicate if the suspect was armed, Fisk said.

Police described the suspect as a Caucasian man in his mid-20s, with blondish hair and a scruffy beard, wearing a brown shirt with white horizontal stripes, and a white Cardinals hat with a red “STL” logo.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity and whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3333 or online at StCharlesCrimeStoppers.org.