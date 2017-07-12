Maplewood police investigating 7-Eleven robbed twice in 6-months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLEWOOD, MO – For the second time in six months an armed robbery has occurred at a 7-Eleven in Maplewood. In both cases customers have walked in during the hold-up.

This 7-Eleven sits along busy Big Bend and it looks like in both robberies the suspects have entered the store from this side street where detectives say it is pretty dark at night.

Maplewood detective Dave Brown says on July 7th around 11:55 pm a male suspect walked into the 7-Eleven. He immediately pointed a gun at the clerk and told her to start emptying out the cash registers.

While she was doing that another victim walked into the store.

Brown says the suspect walked over to him and told him to give me whatever money you have or I’ll shoot you in the head.

The victim shows the suspect an empty wallet and the suspect finishes getting the register money from the clerk.

In the surveillance video, you can see the suspect is wearing an Adidas hoodie and jean shorts with some type of hole or fade on the rear pocket. Police are asking for the public’s help identifying him.

If you recognize this suspect you can call the Maplewood Police Department at 314-781-3733.

The suspect ended up getting away with $200.