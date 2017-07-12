Conservation Connection – Getting dirty not always a bad thing

Q. What are the Down and Dirty programs?
• Free event geared to kids ages 3-5
• Designed to bring back the fun days of sand boxes and mud pies
• Visitors will discover how getting dirty and exploring is a fun way to discover nature
Q. How does it work?
• Kids and adults will be divided into 2 separate groups
• Powder Valley will provide the dirt as naturalists take the kids to the center`s nature play area, where they can use their imaginations to get down and dirty
• Meanwhile adults get the chance to learn about the importance of unstructured play and nature exploration in a separate area
Q. What are some of the benefits of playing in the dirt?
• Important for the healthy development of young children
• Studies show that interacting with dirt and the various organisms that live in it helps to develop healthy immune systems
• Unstructured play in nature encourages creativity, independence, and problem solving
Q. When will these Down and Dirty programs be held?
• Wednesday, July 19
• Friday, Aug. 11
• Thursday, Sept. 21
• Each will be held from 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
• Advanced registration required by calling Powder Valley
Q. What other things should participants keep in mind?
• Be sure to bring old clothes; kids will be getting muddy
• Consider a change of clothes for the ride home, or something to cover the car seats
• Bring some towels
Q. How can viewers sign up?
• Call 314-301-1500
Q. Where is Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center located?
• 11715 Cragwold Road, near the intersection of I-270 and I-44