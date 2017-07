Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Two people were wounded in a shooting overnight in downtown St. Louis. Around 1 a.m., shots were exchanged between two cars along Mound Street near the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.

The gunman got away.

One man was grazed in the back. His car ended up on the bridge.

A woman was shot in the foot on Mound Street, just before the entrance to the bridge.