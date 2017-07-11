Several prostitution suspects arrested in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police have released the mugshots of six women arrested during a recent prostitution investigation. They say the women were picked up on Monday between 4pm and 6pm along a stretch of South Broadway.

Police describe the suspects as:

April Clepper, 43-year old white female

Danielle Langston, 30-year old white female

Rita Bauman, 42-year old white female

Lisa Rider, 42-year old white female

Melissa Maybearry, 34-year old white female

Jessica Cotham, 30-year old white female

This investigation comes days after a FOX 2 report about prostitution in south St. Louis. A woman discovered two people having public sex in her Carondelet alley. She took pictures to post to Facebook. The man and woman were just a few feet away from her garage.

Unfortunately, while this is the first time Brown has caught two people in the act, she’s seen signs or sex and drug addiction left in her alley, like condoms and needles.

She took pictures and posted them on Facebook to bring awareness and hopefully change.