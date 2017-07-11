Montgomery County woman injured after tornado strike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOKOMIS, Ill. – An EF-1 tornado touched down in Montgomery County, Illinois Monday night, downing trees and power lines, and damaging homes and businesses.

One woman was injured when the roof of her home collapsed. The woman's husband said she’s since returned home from the hospital and doing fine after she was struck by debris.

"[There was] just a lot of wind and we heard cracking of the trees and just falling, and then their [the neighbors] roof came off," said Nokomis Resident Nicole Altevogt. "It was just a big hassle around here last night."

The tornado touched down about four miles southeast of Nokomis and traveled about six miles before lifting, reaching a wind speed of 100 miles per hour at its peak.

Emergency officials said residents in Nokomis could feel straight line winds of more than 60 miles per hour around 11 p.m. The tornado caused residents in the area to lose power and it also caused damage to several farm structures.

Montgomery County was under a severe thunderstorm warning Monday night. The sirens only go off during a tornado warning, so residents said they were caught off guard.

"It could have been a lot worse, a lot of the trees went on the roadways so I think some homes were damaged and a couple vehicles were damaged," said Nokomis Emergency and Disaster Coordinator Joe Gasparich. "Had the trees gone the other direction and fallen on the homes we could have had a lot more serious injuries and a lot more of a situation where it required more actual get in there and disentangle people. We didn't have to do any of that stuff last night."

Crews from Nokomis and Montgomery County performed damage assessments Tuesday and began removing debris from roadways. Those crews will remove all of the debris from the area on Thursday.