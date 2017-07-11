× Investigators ID murder victim in I-44 shooting

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – Investigators have identified the victim of a shooting on Interstate 44 in Webster Groves.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated Monday; the shooting occurred Sunday at 10:15 p.m. in the eastbound lanes between Big Bend and Berry Road.

People in two different cars got into a heated argument at a gas station near Six Flags, which led to the shooting. One vehicle fired into another.

Two people were shot and a third person injured. One of the gunshot victims, 20-year-old Shamarcus McCullough, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.