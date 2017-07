× Heather Navarro wins 28th Ward Aldermanic seat

ST. LOUIS – Heather Navarro won the 28th Ward Aldermanic seat Tuesday night, beating 3 other candidates. Navarro fills the vacant seat left by now St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson who took office in March.

Navarro won just shy of 69-percent of the vote with 1,430 votes. Celeste Vossmeyer placed second, Steve Roberts third and Jerome Bauer came in fourth.