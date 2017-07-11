Heat doesn’t keep music fans from Chesterfield Summer Concert Series

CHESTERFIELD, MO – It’s your typical St. Louis hot summer day. At Faust Park where the annual summer concert series going on Tuesday night, music fans listen to good tunes and tried to stay cool.

So, it’s too early to say if the heat has scared everyone away the concert doesn`t start for another hour.

Terrell Sykes told Fox 2 that inside the Seoul Taco food truck is it typically about ten degrees hotter than the temperature outside. He says summer is their busiest time of year and they enjoy coming to these events.

The executive director of the Chesterfield Summer Concert Series says typically they have about 4,000 people come out for the Tuesday night events.

Though she is guessing that with the All-Star game and the heat tonight`s crowd might be more like 2,000 people.

Sykes says even when it is really hot out it doesn`t stop people from wanting tacos and they are ready for a busy night.