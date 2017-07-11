Guarding against temper tantrums in young children

St. Louis summers bring the heat and humidity. And with the rising temperatures, tempers can also flair. So how is the best way to handle outbursts by little ones? Peaches Lott, center director of the University City Children's Center, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to discuss the causes of a summer meltdown and how parents can avoid or navigate them.