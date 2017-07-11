Dog rescued from brutally hot vehicle near St. Louis Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — A dog trapped in a hot car caught the attention of people going to the St. Louis Zoo Tuesday. Police and the Humane Society were called to the intersection of Wells near Tamm Avenue. They found a little dog in a Blue Ford Explorer.

The Humane Society says in a Facebook post that temperatures were above 120 degrees inside the vehicle. Another temperature reading shows temperatures above 130 degrees. The windows were rolled down a few inches.

Rescue workers found the vehicle near the gate 5 of the St. Louis Zoo. They used a tool to unlock the SUV and open the doors. A rescue worker was able to pull the dog out to safety. It was placed in a Humane Society of Missouri vehicle. The pup seems in good spirits.

The people who own the vehicle the came to the scene and left the area. They are not charged with a crime.