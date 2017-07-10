× What you need to know about the ‘Jayden K Smith’ Facebook message

ST. LOUIS — Did you get a message warning to not accept friend requests from someone named Jayden K Smith? The Telegraph reports that the message is a hoax. Well meaning users are sharing the warning but there is no evidence of hacking. The issues is that you can’t break into someone’s account by simply becoming their friend.

The message looks like this: “Please tell all the contacts in your messenger list not to accept Jayden K. Smith friendship request. He is a hacker and has the system connected to your Facebook account. If one of your contacts accepts it, you will also be hacked, so make sure that all your friends know it. Thanks. ”

Mass friend requests are flagged by Facebook as spam. So it is unlikely that anyone using a single account would use this as a method to hack millions of people. It is also against the social network’s terms and conditions so the offending account would be easily dealt with.

The Independent reports that you shouldn’t just accept all friend requests. A hacker can’t access your password by simply becoming your friend but they can get a lot of information about you. Be careful who you accept as a friend because they can potentially see your personal information like address, date of birth or phone number.

You should ignore the request to share this warning. Messages like this get recycled from time to time. They often contain elements like sensational warnings with devastating consequences and a prompt to share the message with everyone. Past warnings include names like Bobby Roberts, Anwar Jitou, and Tanner Dwyer.