St. Louis Blues holding auditions for local National Anthem performers

The St. Louis Blues are searching for someone to perform the National Anthem before a 2017-2018 season game.

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is helping to host the auditions. They’re looking for performers of all ages including soloists, vocal performing groups, instrumentalists and small instrumental groups. To be considered for an audition, performers must first submit an online entry before Aug. 11 at midnight.

Finalists will be invited to an in-person audition at Powell Hall to perform live in front of a panel of judges. Auditions will be judged by Blues Anthem singer Charles Glenn, and two representatives from the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.

The game at which the winner will perform will be announced at a later date. For additional information and to submit an online entry, please visit stlouisblues.com.