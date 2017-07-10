Mother of fallen Marine presents petition to St. Charles County Council to name park after him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO - At a St. Charles County Council meeting one mother presented a petition with thousands of signatures to name a new park after her son, a fallen Marine.

In less than a week Julie Vinnedge got over 5,000 signatures to name a new park Lance Corporal Philip Vinnedge Park.

According to Julie, Philip grew up in St Charles County. At 18-years-old he joined the Marines and at just 19 Philip died during when his vehicle struck an IED in Afghanistan.

Julie said the county council may be hesitant to name the park after her son because they want something more generic that encompasses everyone, but Julie said naming it after one person humanizes what many have done.

The council said they will put together a committee to advise them on the best name for the park.