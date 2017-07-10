Major Case Squad activated after shooting on I-44 in Webster Groves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER GROVES, MO - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated after an argument at a gas station ended in a shooting on I-44 in Webster Groves.

Sources tell FOX 2 that the incident began at a convenience store near Six Flags. People in two vehicles at a gas station got into a heated argument. The vehicles continued eastbound down I-44 and the shooting occurred at around 10:15 p.m. Sunday near the Berry Road and the Big Bend Blvd. overpasses.

Police shut down lanes of I-44 during their investigation.

“One vehicle fired multiple shots into another vehicle. At least two people were shot. Three people were taken to the hospital,” said Lt. David Wolf, a spokesman for the Major Case Squad.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting.

“We do know we have reason to believe this is not random, that they may have known each other, but this is not a random shooting,” Wolf said.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.

“It’s absolutely out of control. Nowhere that you go is safe,” said Barb O’Leary, a Webster Groves resident. “I feel very safe in this area and when it’s that close to my house, I think, ‘What is going on?’”

The ages, genders, and conditions of the victims have not been released.

“Typically, the Major Case Squad is called in when there is a homicide, but it’s not unusual for them to be requested by an agency in a very serious crime like this," Wolf said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

NOTE: The original write-up of this story said that one of the victims died. That is what our source was telling us at the time. Police have not indicated that anyone has died as a result of this shooting. This story has been updated to reflect the new information.