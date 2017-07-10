Fallen soldier remembered for being a family man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES – Stirring moments at a farewell for an Army sniper in St. Charles, Monday.

SPC, Colby Vogt, 24, died from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident in El Paso, Texas. He was stationed at Fort Bliss. He was riding to his home after an army exercise.

His wife, Ivy, shared a message with Fox 2; one she will pass on to the couple’s two young children.

“He was a big family man; a big ‘making friends into family’ man,” she said. “I want them to grow up and follow what he followed. He followed his own path. He made his own path. He didn’t follow anybody else. They’ll definitely know.”

He led by serving, she said.

Two weeks after the June 26th motorcycle crash his death seemed even harder to accept.

Vogt died from his injuries, June 30th.

His donated organs are giving life to seven others. His heart is beating inside a 30-year-old man.

His children, Colby Jr., 5, and Corinne, 3, have a recording of their father’s heartbeat.

“They know daddy won’t be here for a while. They have a bear with his heartbeat in it that they like to press all the time,” Ivy Vogt said.

Ivy struggled to speak at his memorial service at Baue-St. Charles Memorial Gardens. It was the same for his Army team leader and then his sniper partner, too.

When they found the words, they recalled a man who seemed born to serve and to lead at the same time. He’d recently returned from a deployment to Kuwait and about to be stationed in Hawaii.

Instead the Patriot Guard Riders escorted his body from the funeral chapel. His family, friends, and fellow soldiers followed on foot to his nearby gravesite.

“He was one of ‘those’ guys. He had never been a follower,” his wife said. “He was always a leader, even to leaders he was a leader. For him, serving, he always knew that’s what he wanted to do…watching him work – wake up every morning and put on that uniform, I knew he was happy.”

Knowing that seemed to carry everyone during the final silent, heart wrenching minutes of the graveside ceremony, as the Army presented five flags that had covered his casket to family members including Vogt’s father, too young to be losing a son, and Vogt’s children, too young to be losing their father.

His young family will be relocating to Kentucky, Ivy Vogt said.

There’s a GoFundMe page for donations to help with expenses.