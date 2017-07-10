× Police investigating fatal accident on approach to the Poplar Street Bridge

ST. LOUIS – Shortly after 8pm Monday night traffic came to standstill after a traffic accident on the Poplar Street Bridge. Traffic has been at a standstill in eastbound lanes of I-64 since 8:10pm.

Illinois State Police say the accident involves a 18-wheeler and a motorcycle.

Our partners at the Post-Dispatch are reporting one person was killed in the accident.

Motorist are still being urged to use alternate routes, as traffic on the bridge has just reopened at 9:40 pm.

