Woman dies after being run over by float in parade

LEBANON, IL – A woman has died from her injuries after falling off a float in Lebanon Illinois. The accident happened Saturday evening during the Lebanon Fireman’s Parade at West St. Louis Street and Meyer Street according to the Belleville News Democrat.

The victim, 33 year-old Shelby Dickson was run over by the float after she had jumped off the float and slipped as she attempting to get back on the float.

Dickson later died at a St. Louis hospital.