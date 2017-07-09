Police: Gunman dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound, following stand-off and hostages released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROLLA, MO – A five hour stand-off has ended in Rolla, Missouri. The Rolla Police Department along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol had been in a stand-off with postal employee at the Rolla Post Office located on West 8th street. Around 6:30 pm officers entered the Post Office and found the gunman dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident started around 1:30 pm Sunday afternoon when an armed postal employee took 3 co-workers hostages after finishing his delivery route.

Police had deployed a tactical unit and a negotiator to the scene.

The Chief of Police Sean Fagan told Fox 2 that the suspect has been called a very good employee by his supervisor, and had no known issues at work. The chief also said there is no known motive for taking his co-workers hostage or why he had a handgun. But during his conversations with the police he did threaten to commit suicide.

Chief Fagan did say they were able to negotiate the release of the workers when a postal worker in the building called 911.

The area around the post office had been cordoned off to the public

Police are advising residents to avoid the area as they continue their investigation.