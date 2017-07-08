Friends, family honor slain Franklin County woman with permanent memorial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO - A Franklin County family is dedicating a memorial to their loved one, Cassidy Hutchings. The 23-year-old was killed in January, allegedly by her boyfriend. Now her family is remembering her life at the spot where authorities found her body.

James Hutchings says no matter how much time goes by; the pain he suffers with daily doesn’t stop as he misses his daughter.

“She touched so many people in such short amount of time.”

Cassie's, as she was known, life was cut short in January when authorities say she was killed by her boyfriend, Cameron Hill. Her body was discovered in a river near Reikers Ford Conservation Area.

Six months later, with the approval from Missouri Department Of Conservation, the family set up a permanent memorial in the last place Cassie was seen alive. Dozens of Cassie’s family and friends showed up to get a look at the memorial for the first time and release balloons with her favorite Disney characters.

As the family continues to heal, James Hutchings says he looks forward to seeing his daughter`s alleged murderer in court in September.

“There will be no closure until we see his conviction. Then we will begin to have a little closure.”

Cameron Hill has been charged with Armed Criminal Action and 1st degree Murder.