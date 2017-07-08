Fatal shooting as fans leave Cardinals baseball game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Gunshots rang out near Union Station late Friday leaving one man dead and another man wounded. The shooting happened as Cardinals fans were making their way home from the game, just blocks away.

The shooting happened at around 9pm near the intersection of 18th Street and Clark Ave, located between Union Station and the United States Post Office building in downtown St. Louis.

One man was shot in the head and died at the scene. A second male victim was shot in the back and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

There was a huge police presence downtown last night as cardinal fans were leaving the baseball game. About a dozen evidence markers were in the street as detectives tried to piece together exactly what happened.

Metro service was stopped for about two hours at Union Station after the shooting. Normal service has been restored and a MetroLink spokesperson confirmed the shooting did not occur at the station.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not immediately known. Police say the investigation is on-going.