3 killed, 4 wounded in St. Louis city shootings

ST. LOUIS - It was a violent start to the weekend after three men were shot and killed and others wounded in separate shootings throughout the city of St Louis Friday night and early Saturday. Residents are speaking out, saying the violence must end.

"If I'm at home and I hear gunshots, that’s scary because I can be at home. I can be a victim just that easily," said Ciera Simril.

Two men were shot late Friday night near the intersection of 18th Street and Clark Avenue, located between Union Station and the United States Post Office Building, in downtown St. Louis. One man was shot in the head and died at the scene. A second male victim was shot in the back and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

There was a huge police presence in downtown St. Louis Friday night as Cardinal fans were leaving the baseball game. About a dozen evidence markers were in the street as detectives tried to piece together exactly what happened.

Some residents say the violence raises serious concerns.

"It should not be taking place when you are going to enjoy yourself on the weekend and when you want to enjoy the festivities that St. Louis has to offer," said Simril.

Around 2:00am Saturday, two people were shot near South Grand and Alberta. Both victims are listed in critical condition.

Just two hours later, two men were fatally shot around 5:00am at Delmar Boulevard and North Garrison. The victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on these shootings to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

