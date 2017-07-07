Small plane makes emergency landing near Labadie Power Plant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LABADIE, MO - It was a scary flight for a pilot and passenger in a small plane over Augusta, Missouri when the engine stopped working.

FAA officials were on the scene late Friday afternoon investigating the mishap.

Co-workers described the pilot, who works as an instructor, as being excellent in both jobs.

The plane made an emergency landing in a soybean field. The pilot and passenger were not injured. The passenger had been examining the possibility of renting the plane.

The aircraft, a Cessna 172S, is owned by Elite Aviation and flew out of Spirit Airport. Authorities said the pilot and passenger were at 3,000 feet when they did a routine maneuver and cut the power to the single engine plane as part of the checkout.

This time, something went wrong and oil from the engine spurted out and smeared the windshield. Worst of all, the engine would not restart. The pilot brought the aircraft in for a safe landing by gliding into a soybean field near Ameren Missouri's Labadie Power Plant, located about 40 miles southwest of St. Louis.

Usually, the field is covered by corn, but because of flooding earlier this year farmers couldn’t plant the corn and instead put in soybeans. Corn could have made the landing much more hazardous. A tow truck was called to remove the plane from the field.​