O’Fallon, MO man charged with sexually assaulting underage girls

O'FALLON, MO_ An O'Fallon, Missouri man has been charged with sexually assaulting two underage girls. Police think there could be more victims.

Rayshawn Antoine, 20, is facing two counts of statutory rape or attempted statutory rape. Court documents reveal Antoine raped his stepsister's 13-year-old friend while she was sleeping at the O'Fallon Lakes apartment complex in June. Antoine is also accused of raping a 12-year-old girl at the same complex while visiting the victim's father.

Contact police if you know of any additional victims.