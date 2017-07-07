Country singer Chris Janson says Missouri holds special place in his heart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Country music singer and songwriter Chris Janson spent some time talking exclusively with Fox 2 News about his success and St. Louis ties.

At the moment, life is good for the country singer. His song "Fix A Drink" is a just a few weeks old and already a Top 30 hit on the Country charts. His first album, "Buy Me A Boat," went platinum, the "Buy Me A Boat" single made it to number 3, and “Holdin’ her,” a song about his wife and kids, went Top 20.

“It’s music that makes you feel good. It’s music that makes you want to roll the window down and cruise back roads. Proud of it,” Janson said.

Born and raised in Perryville, Missouri, Janson moved to Nashville after high school, but said he’s proud to be a native from the Show Me State.

“I was born here, spent time in St. Louis area as a kid, got a lot of family here; strong heritage,” he said.

This star in the making, who has also written songs for Tim McGraw and country duo LOCASH, said he misses donuts from Hoeckele’s and Stauney’s meat market in Perryville, but some of his best friends today are from the town.

At 31, Janson said he’s accomplished his two professional goals: performing at the Grand Ole Opry and hearing his music on country radio. Now he has time to focus on other things.

“My goals are to have a great marriage, healthy kids and marriage, bills paid, and be healthy and able to work,” he said.

Janson said what little free time he has is spent hunting deer and smoking cigars.