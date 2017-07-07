Controversy over transgender inmate in Ste. Genevieve County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STE. GENEVIEVE, MO – An investigation is underway at a southeast Missouri jail over a transgender inmate after complaints emerged about inappropriate contact.

This came after April Chambers of St. Louis said her daughter, who is also an inmate at the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office and Detention Center, called home to tell her all about it.

"She said, ‘They put a man in here with us,’" Chambers said.

"I said, 'What do you mean they put a man there?' She said, 'He looks like a woman in the face but, he's having sex with the girls in here.’"

The sheriff's office said as soon as the office heard about the incident, authorities took steps to separate the transgender individual and the female inmates.

But Chambers said she's wondering how this could have happened in the first place.

"If she's incarcerated, I'm thinking she is gonna be incarcerated and being held solely with women, not with women and men," Chambers said.

"Something was thoroughly overlooked by putting a man in the pod with those women," she continued.

The sheriff’s office said that authorities followed federal laws. In a statement to FOX 2, the office explained:

"At the time of intake, the inmate indicated that they view themselves as female.

“They requested a female to do the intake process with them. Because of that, we followed the standard that says that transgendered inmate should be housed with women."

The office went on to say that currently the transgender inmate has been segregated and will remain that way while the investigation continues.