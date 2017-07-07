Cardinals celebrate troops, veterans for Military Appreciation Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS_ Friday, July 7 is Military Appreciation Night at Busch Stadium! The Cardinals and FOX Sports Midwest have teamed up to celebrate troops and veterans.

You can purchase a special Theme Ticket to tonight's game and receive an exclusive cap supporting your favorite branch of the military. A portion of the proceeds will go to USO Missouri.

Local military families will be in the stands for the game, which will be simulcast to the some Missouri National Guard Troops in Qatar. It's held in conjunction with FOX Sports Midwest's annual "This One's For You" broadcast.

To learn more visit: http://m.mlb.com/cardinals/tickets/theme-tickets/military-appreciation

#CardsForTroops