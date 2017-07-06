Teens rescue girl from horrific crash that killed her pregnant mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINOOKA, Ill. – Two Illinois teens helped rescue a young girl Friday after a horrific crash killed her pregnant mother.

16-year-old Hunter Hasenjaeger and his 17-year-old friend Collin Barry were on their way home just after midnight Friday in Minooka.

“I just saw the car and the whole front was totaled on the driver's side,” Hunter told WGN. “We could hear the baby crying extremely loud and screaming.”

Inside the Chrysler 300 was 27-year-old Alexis Danley of Shorewood, who was six months pregnant. Her 1-year-old daughter was in the back seat.

‘She was hanging out the front of the car,” Collin said. “Her arm was hanging out and her other hand was reached back grabbing the baby seat.”

The police hadn't arrived yet and the teens knew they had to do something. They worked together to enter the car and help get the 1-year-old out.

The man who hit Danley, 23-year-old Jacob Kaminski, was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. After hitting Danley's car, he also hit a Toyota Camry carrying three people. They were not hurt.

Police say Kaminski tried to pass another car in a no passing zone when the crash happened.

Since Friday, Hunter has visited the victim's family. He brought food and a stuffed animal for the girl he helped rescue.

“I didn't even know her name but I felt a connection,” he said. “I think I did what any person should have done. That's just how I was raised.”

Kaminski was hospitalized then released to the Kendall County jail. He has not appeared in court yet. The sheriff's office says they are waiting on toxicology reports to come back from the Illinois state crime lab then the Kendall County State's Attorney’s office will decide on official charges.