South St. Louis woman posts picture of couple having public sex in her alley; hopes for change

ST. LOUIS – A south city woman describes the moment she discovered two people having public sex in her Carondelet alley and took pictures to post to Facebook, Thursday morning.

“I said not in this neighborhood,” said Dee Brown. “Not in my backyard.”

Brown says the man and woman were just a few feet away from her garage.

"She was a prostitute and he was paying for her services,” said Brown.

Unfortunately, while this is the first time Brown has caught two people in the act, she’s seen signs or sex and drug addiction left in her alley, like condoms and needles.

She took pictures and posted them on Facebook to bring awareness and hopefully change.

Alderwoman Sarah Martin says she is working with the St. Louis Police to stop prostitution and drug deals in the area but sting operation are costly and require a lot of police resources.

“I understand why residents are concerned,” said Sarah Martin, Alderwoman for Ward 11. “It's in their backyards. I wouldn't want my kids seeing it however we have really great things going for us in Carondelet and sometimes we focus only on the negative.”

For Brown, the whole community must get involved to secure funding and resources at a state level to help the women and men off the streets and hooked on services that can potentially turn their lives around. She’s currently working with the health department to someday deploy social workers in the area to sign prostitutes up for Medicaid and pull them into rehab and counseling services.