× Police shoot and kill Illinois man during domestic disturbance

MAEYSTOWN, IL — Illinois State Police say that an officer shot and killed a man Wednesday night. The fatal shooting happened in the 1500 block of Mill street just after 7:50pm. Police say the Monroe County deputy was responding to a domestic disturbance. The Monroe County Coroner has identified the man as Edwin Esker, 53.

The suspect may approached the officer with a weapon when police arrived on the scene. Investigators would not confirm if the man was armed.

Illinois State Police are handling the investigation into the shooting. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.