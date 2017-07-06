Parrotheads descend on Hollywood Casino for Jimmy Buffett concert

ST. LOUIS —Jimmy Buffett and his Parrotheads sail into St. Louis Thursday night. From beer to Cheeseburgers in Paradise, it's going to be Hawaiian shirt mania at the Hollywood Casino. You'll have to wait to get off the clock to check into Margaritaville.