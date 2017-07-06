× O’Fallon, Missouri man accused of sexually assaulting underage girls

O’FALLON, MO – The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged an O’Fallon man Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old and 13-year-old.

According to Col. Roy Joachimstaler, Chief of Police for the O’Fallon Police Department, both incidents occurred at the O’Fallon Lakes Apartment Complex.

The suspect, 20-year-old Rayshawn Antoine, was charged with first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape (person under 14) and first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape (person under 12). Antoine was jailed on a $75,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective McDermott with the O’Fallon Police Department at 636-240-3200 (ext. 5659).