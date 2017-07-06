× Man commits suicide after officers arrive on scene

ST. LOUIS — A man shot and killed himself after police responded to a domestic disturbance in St. Louis.

Police say that a woman flagged them down at around 8:30am in the 3000 block of Meramec. She told officers that she was just involved in a domestic disturbance with her boyfriend.

Investigators found her boyfriend, a Hispanic male, holding a gun to his head. He then committed suicide.

Officers did not fire any shots during this incident. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says that the woman and no officers were injured.

An investigation into the suicide is ongoing. Police have not released any more information about the man. More details will be posted as this story develops.