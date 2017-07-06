× Man charged in Jeff Vanderlou murder

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 55-year-old local man Thursday in connection with a murder in the Jeff VanderLou neighborhood.

According to Leah Freeman, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the murder occurred July 5 just after 10:20 p.m. in the 3100 block of Franklin Avenue.

Officers found the 57-year-old victim inside a residence with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect was also at the scene and suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.

The suspect, identified as Barry Anderson, was treated at the hospital and released to police custody. Anderson was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Anderson is being held without bond.