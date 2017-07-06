× Illinois Lottery resumes sale of Mega Millions tickets

CHICAGO – With the state budget impasse now over, the Illinois Lottery announced Thursday it would resume sales of Mega Millions tickets.

According to Illinois Lottery Acting Director Greg Smith, tickets are available at all its retail partners, as well as online and via the state lottery mobile app.

Prize payments on winning Mega Millions tickets have also resumed. Payments had been postponed until Illinois lawmakers agreed on a new budget.

Meanwhile, Illinois Lottery officials continue discussions with the national Powerball authority to bring the game back to the state.