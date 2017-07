ST. LOUIS_ Governor Eric Greitens signed a bill to promote public safety and protect police officers Thursday in St. Louis.

The Blue Alert bill creates a system to give other law enforcement agencies and the public an alert when a law enforcement officer has been assaulted. Blue Alert also enhances the penalties for assaults on law enforcement officers.

The ceremony, that featured injured Ballwin officer Mike Flamion, took place at 11 a.m. at the St. Louis County Municipal Police Academy.