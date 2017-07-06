Free library in Lafayette Square damaged by fireworks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A small pop-up library in Lafayette Square was damaged after being hit by Fourth of July fireworks.

These free libraries are popping up in neighborhoods all across the country and a number of neighborhoods across the city. But over the Fourth of July holiday, fireworks got one small library in Lafayette Square; the windows were blown out and some books singed.

Since Tuesday, neighborhood organizers have made some repairs and they've got a few more to make. They're not really upset that this happened, noting fireworks go off everywhere around the city over the holiday. The little free library has been up next to the Lafayette Square Community Garden for about a month and the idea is simple – neighbors take a book, leave a book, and it's always changing.

Residents in the neighborhood say they love the idea of the little library as another initiative to connect communities and residents across the city. They said a few fireworks won’t stop that.

All of the final repairs should be made soon.