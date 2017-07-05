Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - An East St. Louis man was gunned down and his two alleged killers injured early Monday morning along the St. Louis riverfront.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard; that's located in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood.

Police found 19-year-old Ivory Newbern in a car with multiple gunshot wounds. Newbern was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people were in the car with Newbern at the time of the shooting; they were unharmed.

The two suspected shooters were taken to local hospitals to be treated for gunshot wounds, police said. The first suspect, 18-year-old Tyler Deboise, was shot in the leg and ultimately released to police custody. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office charged Deboise was with first-degree murder, four counts of armed criminal action, three counts of first-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.

The second suspect, a 19-year-old, was shot in the head and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigators said the suspects knew the victim and opened fire at the victim's car after a brief conversation at the vehicle.

A third suspect opened fire on the victim's vehicle but accidentally shot the 19-year-old suspect in the head. This third individual remains at large.