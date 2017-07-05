Reports of shots fired forces SLU Hospital on lockdown, increases security patrols

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – SLU’s Department of Public Safety has increased patrols near SLU Hospital and the university’s campus after reports of shots fired near the front of the hospital.

However, reports are conflicting. Depending on who you ask, shots either were or were not fired near the hospital.

SLU Hospital confirmed in a statement to FOX2 that it had a brief disturbance in the early morning hours of Wednesday, “At SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital, the safety of our patients, visitors, and employees is our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, our hospital campus went on lockdown briefly between 3:00 am and 5:00 am Wednesday. The St. Louis City Police Department is continuing their investigation and we are cooperating fully with officers.”

The St. Louis University Department of Public Safety sent out text and email alerts to students, faculty and staff early Wednesday morning explaining the lockdown. The email explained that around 2:55 am, a DPS officer witnessed several vehicles speeding toward the hospital and then heard shots fired near Vista and Grand, near the entrance to the trauma center.

The email notice continued, "DPS was informed by the Police that a shooting had occurred in down town St. Louis and several parties involved in the incident had responded to Saint Louis University Hospital. The Police believed that the gunshots were possibly relative to the incident in downtown Saint Louis."

According to police, that shooting happened in the 3000 Block of N. Broadway. They say a 21-year-old man was shot in abdomen, he’s listed in stable condition. He stated he was shot by an unknown suspect from the passenger seat of a brown SUV. According to police, the shooting was reported at SLU Hospital because that’s where the victim was dropped off at around 3:30 am.

Police say SLU Hospital’s lockdown had nothing to do with that shooting victim but with a homicide victim. They say a large crowd of people showed up to mourn the victim so the hospital went on lockdown until the crowd safely dispersed - which took numerous officers to facilitate.

DPS and police checked the area but did not find victims, damage or suspects from possible shots being fired in front of the hospital.